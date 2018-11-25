This farmer doesn’t give up despite twin calamities

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Kabiraj Sethi, a farmer of Jaura village under Sanakhemundi block, believes in fighting against odds. The 29-year-old farmer, who suffered huge losses due to cyclone Titli last month, did not give up even as the State Government failed to fulfil its commitment to provide relief to those who were hit by the natural calamity. Kabiraj had cultivated brinjal, cauliflower and chilli on his land by spending Rs 90,000 on fertiliser, pesticide and labour by availing loan from various sources.

He had hoped to earn at least Rs 2 lakh by selling his produce in the market. However, his hopes were shattered when cyclone Titli and subsequent floods wreaked havoc on his farm. Kabiraj said he was confined to his house for two days even as his farm bore the brunt of the calamities. He was shocked to find that his hard labour had been washed away. “The shock was so severe that my legs started trembling and I sat at my farm land for a long time contemplating what to do next,” the farmer said.

Kabiraj accepted the damage as his destiny and came to know that the administration would estimate the losses borne by vegetable farmers in the area with the help of Horticulture department officials. It gave him some courage.

However, no official visited his farm and no Government assistance was provided to him. “I waited for around a fortnight and decided to take up vegetable cultivation again,” Kabiraj said. He bought cabbage and cauliflower seeds worth Rs 5,000 and spent another Rs 30,000 on preparing land, planting vegetable seeds, fertiliser and labour. “My entire family supported me and helped me in the cultivation process,” he said. Kabiraj said he hopes the yield would fetch him around Rs 1 lakh. “I do not blame anyone and rather hope that the assured assistance would reach me someday,” he said.

The young farmer said he is confident of repaying the loans and did not wish to spend time crying over his losses. He said the decision to go ahead and cultivate his land again has relieved him of his agony. Kabiraj has a word of advice for other farmers: Never despair and never give up.