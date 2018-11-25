Varsity teachers meet Guv

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faculty members of various state-run universities under the banner of Federation of Odisha University Teachers’ Associations (FOUTA) on Saturday submitted a memorandum mentioning their demands to Governor Ganeshi Lal.

Earlier, the FOUTA members carried out a rally from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology to Governors House. In the memorandum, they sought enhancement of their retirement age from 60 to 65 years and implementation of 7th Pay Commission guidelines. They also sought early implementation of UGC Regulation, 2018 and removal of all existing anomalies in its implementation.

The members urged the Governor to intervene in the matter and direct State Government to address their grievances at the earliest.