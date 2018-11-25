VIMSAR doctors’ stir enters 8th day as Govt panel yet to start probe

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The cease-work by Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of VIMSAR entered eighth day on Saturday as the team formed by State Government to examine allegations against VIMSAR Director, Ashwini Pujahari is yet to begin investigation.

The team was supposed to visit the institute on Saturday but none of its members turned up.

State Government had formed the four-member team on November 19 after junior doctors resorted to cease-work on November 17 demanding removal of Pujahari for his alleged involvement in unlawful activities. The team was asked to complete probe and submit its report within 10 days.

The team includes Additional Secretaries of Health Department, BB Dash and Sarat Chandra Mishra; Director of Health Department, Hara Prasad Pattnaik and Joint Director of DMET, Umakanta Satpathy.

They alleged that poor and helpless patients are being harassed and humiliated by Pujahari. Besides, unwarranted and unapproved experimental surgeries are being conducted on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee.

The JDA members also complained that attempts to create unrest in the VIMSAR are being made by some self-proclaimed social workers with the support of Pujahari. Their another allegation was that Pujahari was threatening the undergraduate and postgraduate students to implicate them in false cases and ruin their career besides misbehaving with girl students in the name of moral policing.

The agitation has badly affected health services in VIMSAR. Pujahari, on the other hand, said he had already written to Governor for inquiry into the allegations. If the allegations are proved true, he will face any punishment, he added.

Dean and Principal of VIMSAR, Braja Mohan Mishra said he received the official communication about the team on Saturday evening.

Vice-president of JDA Himanshu Mishra said they were expecting that the team would visit VIMSAR on Saturday to conduct the probe. He further said the junior doctors would continue their agitation till their demand is fulfilled by government.