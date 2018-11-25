Home States Odisha

Woman carried on sling for 10 km to reach ambulance

A pregnant woman had to be carried on a sling for 10 km as the 108 ambulance could not reach her village due to bad roads. 

Bati Khillo being taken to Barangabadi on a sling on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: A pregnant woman had to be carried on a sling for 10 km as the 108 ambulance could not reach her village due to bad roads. 

Bati Khillo, wife of Mukund Khillo of Kutanipadar village under Badural panchayat limits in Khairput block, went into labour on Saturday morning. Her family members contacted 108 ambulance service to take her to Khairput Community Health Centre (CHC). But, the ambulance could not reach the village due to bad road condition and had to stop at Barangabadi, 10 km away. With no other way out, her family members made a cloth sling and carried her on that to the place where the ambulance was waiting.

She was rushed to Khairput CHC in the ambulance. As her condition deteriorated, she was later shifted to Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital. Condition of Bati is stated to be critical. Doctors said she is suffering from anaemia and this is her second child. 

Poor roads have emerged as a major roadblock for 108 and 102 ambulance services that were started by the State Government as dedicated referral transport for serious patients and pregnant women. In the absence of pucca roads, pregnant women are being carried in slings and on cots, motorcycles and cycles to hospitals.

