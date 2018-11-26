Home States Odisha

1.06L ha target for rabi crop in Mayurbhanj

The Agriculture department of Mayurbhanj district has targeted to cultivate various crops in 1.06 lakh hectare (ha) during rabi season.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Agriculture department of Mayurbhanj district has targeted to cultivate various crops in 1.06 lakh hectare (ha) during rabi season.

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj, who presided over a preparatory meeting, directed the department officials to organise workshop in each panchayat to train farmers on latest farm technology and methods. He also advised them to guide the farmers on getting the minimum support price during procurement process. The department will be held responsible, if any farmer complains of harassment by middlemen during procurement of the crop, he warned.

Bhardwaj said on the basis of irrigation facility, it has been targeted to cover 1.06 lakh ha during the season in the district. While 65,00 ha will be used for paddy crop, 300 ha will be for wheat, 800 ha for maize, 13,000 ha for green gram, 2,900 ha for black gram, 7, 300 ha for horse gram, 14,300 ha for groundnut, 12,800 ha for other pulses, 41,600 ha for potato, onion and other vegetables and 6,100 ha for oil producing crop.

District Deputy Agriculture Officer Damodar Sethi presented status reports on rainfall, climate, several crops and their production, availability of seed, fertilizer, loan facility, appliances and other benefits for the farmers given under different schemes of State and Central governments.  

