2 arms dealers held

The City cops on Sunday arrested two arms dealers and recovered a gun along with live ammunition from them.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The City cops on Sunday arrested two arms dealers and recovered a gun along with live ammunition from them. The two anti-socials were identified as Ajit Kumar Mohapatra of Samantarapur and Sujit Kumar Das of Hajipur in Bihar.

Acting on a tip-off, Laxmisagar police and Special Squad personnel intercepted Mohapatra and Das at Buddha Nagar and recovered the gun from them. “A case was registered and duo produced in court on Sunday,” police said.

Easy access to firearms has become one of the major factors behind the rise in crimes like loot and extortion in the City. Though most of the illegal firearms are being procured from Munger in Bihar, some anti-socials are also manufacturing guns and ammunition in Delanga, Nayagarh, Angul and Sambalpur areas of the State.

Police said the most commonly used firearms by criminals are 7.65 mm and 9 mm country-made pistols. The City cops said though gang wars were under control, anti-socials are using the weapons to intimidate people over sudden provocations, extortion, and during loots.Sources said while 7.65 mm and 9 mm pistols are mostly smuggled from Munger, revolvers (6-shot handgun) are also being locally manufactured. The guns are being bought from Bihar by spending Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

The same illegal firearms are being sold in the City and other parts of the State at Rs 30,000 and Rs 35, 000. With each firearm, at least three bullets are given free to customers. Interestingly, the manufacturing cost of these country-made pistols is not more than Rs 5,000.

“Since there is no proper checking on the highways, several truck drivers are carrying out the task to deliver the illegal firearms in the City. Some youngsters are also involved in the racket and they are smuggling the guns from the neighbouring Bihar to Odisha,” a police officer said. Apart from criminals, builders are also purchasing illegal firearms for their safety, he added.

