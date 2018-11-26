Home States Odisha

2,636 more fuel pumps in State

The three public sector undertaking oil marketing companies (OMCs) have sought applications through user friendly online system to add 2,636 more petrol pumps.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are set to expand their fuel retail network across the State.

The three public sector undertaking oil marketing companies (OMCs) have sought applications through user friendly online system to add 2,636 more petrol pumps. Once set up, the number of petrol pumps in the State will increase to 4,190 from the existing 1,554.

While IOCL will open the highest 1,498 petrol pumps and BPCL will set up 613 fuel stations, HPCL will open 525 pumps. Currently, IOCL has 782 retail outlets, BPCL 441 and HPCL 331 petrol pumps in the State.

State-level coordinator of oil industries in Odisha Pritish Bharat said retail sale of petrol and diesel is increasing at the rate of eight per cent and four per cent per annum respectively. The network expansion is being undertaken in tandem with the growth in demand of fuel, he said.The retail outlet network will focus primarily on rural, remote and far-flung areas an intention of making oil products available at close proximity besides ensuring quality and correct price.

It will meet the growing fuel needs and convenience of customers in emerging markets like upcoming highways, agricultural pockets and industrial hubs.“OMCs have issued advertisements inviting applications from prospective candidates for setting up of petrol pumps. The process of dealer selection has been simplified in the lines of the Government’s emphasis on ease of doing business. The network expansion is also expected to generate employment opportunities,” Bharat said.

The process of submitting application has been simplified. While the rigmarole of submitting voluminous documents by applicants in support of their eligibility has been dispensed with, only selected candidate would be required to produce the documents.

Similarly, the eligibility norms have also been relaxed. Though availability of suitable land at the advertised location is an important requirement, applicants without land can also apply and they are expected to offer land when called for.

For the first time, computerised ‘draw of lots’ or ‘bid opening’ would be held under the aegis of an independent agency to bring in more transparency. All retail outlets will be constructed with latest technology including automation.

Among others, DGM (RS) of IOCL Devjyati Biswas, State Head Retail (Odisha and Jharkhand) of BPCL Debashis Palit and DGM (Retail) of HPCL Abhayankar Das were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp