2,636 more fuel pumps in State

BHUBANESWAR: Oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are set to expand their fuel retail network across the State.

The three public sector undertaking oil marketing companies (OMCs) have sought applications through user friendly online system to add 2,636 more petrol pumps. Once set up, the number of petrol pumps in the State will increase to 4,190 from the existing 1,554.

While IOCL will open the highest 1,498 petrol pumps and BPCL will set up 613 fuel stations, HPCL will open 525 pumps. Currently, IOCL has 782 retail outlets, BPCL 441 and HPCL 331 petrol pumps in the State.

State-level coordinator of oil industries in Odisha Pritish Bharat said retail sale of petrol and diesel is increasing at the rate of eight per cent and four per cent per annum respectively. The network expansion is being undertaken in tandem with the growth in demand of fuel, he said.The retail outlet network will focus primarily on rural, remote and far-flung areas an intention of making oil products available at close proximity besides ensuring quality and correct price.

It will meet the growing fuel needs and convenience of customers in emerging markets like upcoming highways, agricultural pockets and industrial hubs.“OMCs have issued advertisements inviting applications from prospective candidates for setting up of petrol pumps. The process of dealer selection has been simplified in the lines of the Government’s emphasis on ease of doing business. The network expansion is also expected to generate employment opportunities,” Bharat said.

The process of submitting application has been simplified. While the rigmarole of submitting voluminous documents by applicants in support of their eligibility has been dispensed with, only selected candidate would be required to produce the documents.

Similarly, the eligibility norms have also been relaxed. Though availability of suitable land at the advertised location is an important requirement, applicants without land can also apply and they are expected to offer land when called for.

For the first time, computerised ‘draw of lots’ or ‘bid opening’ would be held under the aegis of an independent agency to bring in more transparency. All retail outlets will be constructed with latest technology including automation.

Among others, DGM (RS) of IOCL Devjyati Biswas, State Head Retail (Odisha and Jharkhand) of BPCL Debashis Palit and DGM (Retail) of HPCL Abhayankar Das were present.