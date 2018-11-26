Aadhaar enrolment in doldrums

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Enrolling for Aadhaar has become an onerous task in Jagatsinghpur district.The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has tied up with Department of Posts and nationalised banks to issue Aadhaar cards to all citizens of India through post offices and banks but the process is running only in pen and paper in the district. There are 27 sub-post offices, one headquarters post office and different branches of nationalised banks that have been earmarked as Aadhaar enrolment or update centres in the district. Of the 27 sub-post offices, only centres in three to four, including the headquarters post offices at Jagatsinghpur besides Paradip post office, Tiran sub-post office and Tirtol post office are running properly while the others have failed to provide Aadhaar enrolment services leading to resentment among the locals.

As Aaadhar enrolment process remains disrupted at Nalibar, Raghunathpur, Chatra, Naugaon, Borikina, Alanahat, Biridi, Anikhia and other sub-post offices of the district, people are forced to visit Jagatsinghpur where the waiting time extends to four to five hours on a regular basis.

To add to the woes of people, the staff of a few post offices that offer the enrolment service have been accused of demanding extra fees for update and correction in Aadhaar cards. Residents of Jagannathpur, Tiran, Ibrisingh and other villages of Tirtol block alleged that that employees of Tiran post office seek `50 to `150 for update and correction in Aadhaar cards. While Aadhaar registration is free at the post offices, the charge for correction or update is `29.50 (inclusive of taxes).

Meanwhile, Inspector of Posts, Kujang Satyabrat Gahan said although he has received allegations regarding extra fees being charged by postal employees, no specific complaints have been lodged. He said if complaints are lodged, appropriate action will be taken against the errant employees after probe.