BJP alleges bungling in ‘Soubhagya Yojana’

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: A memorandum was submitted by the district unit of BJP to the Governor on Sunday alleging irregularities in implementation of Central Government’s ‘Soubhagya Yojana’ and problems in accessing healthcare services in Nabarangpur district.

The BJP, in its memorandum, stated that Modi-led NDA Government is committed to provide free electricity to every household under the ‘Soubhagya Yojana’, a scheme that was implemented in September 2017.

The party alleged that the residents of Nabarangpur are yet to avail the benefits of the scheme as it has not been implemented properly with widespread allegations of misappropriation of funds allocated for the purpose.

It added that under the scheme, the beneficiaries are supposed to be provided electricity connection free of cost along with required materials such as 35-metre service line with supported wire, meter, DP switches, fuse, big wooden board with two switches, plug, one holder, 19 watt LED bulbs and full earthing connection and internal wiring, and free supply of power.

However, contractors who were entrusted to carry out the works in the district have been collecting bribe of Rs 200 to Rs 500 from each beneficiary. Besides, the standard of work is not up to the mark.

The party urged the Governor to initiate a probe into the allegations and appropriate action against those guilty of not implementing the scheme properly.

The BJP, in its memorandum, also alleged that a large number of eligible beneficiaries have been left out of ‘Swachh Bharat’ scheme due to the negligence of selection committee. The party urged the Governor to look into the matter.Raising the issue of poor health services, the district unit of BJP stated in the memorandum that there is acute shortage of specialists, doctors and technicians at the district headquarters hospital (DHH).

The State Government has so far remained a silent spectator to the situation even as the poor continue to suffer, the BJP stated.Urging the Governor to initiate steps to fill up the posts immediately, the BJP demanded that the number of beds should be increased to 500 at the DHH.

The memorandum was signed by former MP Parsuram Majhi, State executive member Ramesh Chandra Sahu, former minister Damburu Majhi, district vice- president Satyabadi Sadangi, district general secretaries Mrunjaya Dash and Mrutanjaya Maharana, district Yuva Morcha president Manas Ranjan Dash, district OBC Morcha president Manoj Mahankudo, Nagar president Subrata Mishra and Adivasi Morcha general secretary Dibakar Pujari.