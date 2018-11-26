BJP, Cong flay House halt before date

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The hasty manner in which the monsoon session of the Assembly was adjourned sine die on Saturday, 18 days ahead of the schedule, has drawn sharp criticism from Opposition BJP and Congress.

Alleging that the State Government has avoided discussing several key issues by adjourning the Assembly only after five days, BJP legislator Pradip Purohit described the adjournment as ‘undemocratic’ and ‘unfortunate’. The Assembly session, having 23 sitting days, was scheduled to end on December 15.

Issues including suicide of farmers, drought situation, problems of sharecroppers, large-scale corruption at every level of the Government, growing crime against women and the Government’s failure to create job opportunities for unemployed youths were to be discussed during the session, he said.

Purohit said the State Government was forced to relocate the proposed beer plant at Balarampur in Dhenkanal district and stop tree felling after BJP raised the issue in the Assembly. He also criticised the Congress for having a tacit understanding with the ruling BJD. “The tacit understanding between the ruling BJD and Congress has been exposed,” he said.

Criticising the ruling BJD for trying to suppress the voice of opposition political parties by adopting violent means, Purohit alleged that the session was adjourned sine die as the Government was afraid of facing these issues in the House.

Working president of Congress and legislator Naba Kishore Das also criticised the ruling BJD for the early closure of the session. “Congress did not support the move to adjourn the House ahead of schedule as there was several key issues to be discussed,” he said.

Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy, however, said the House had to be adjourned ahead of schedule was there was no business of the Government. The issue was discussed at the all-party meeting convened by the Speaker and the House was adjourned after a consensus was reached, he added.