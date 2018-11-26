Home States Odisha

Cadre rules for OES officers soon

The State Government will frame service cadre rules for Odisha Education Service (school branch) officers within one and half month.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will frame service cadre rules for Odisha Education Service (school branch) officers within one and half month.A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi recently.

Sources said the School and Mass Education department has sent a proposal to the Finance department for reorganisation of Odisha Education Service (OES) cadres. Once the proposal is approved, the new rules will be notified. The move of the State Government came after OES (SB) association had threatened to launch stir from November 26 and paralyse the school education system in the State. Currently, OES officers are regulating the services of 2.7 lakh teachers and taking care of education of 76 lakh students from Class I to XII.

School and Mass Education Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, who assured framing of cadre rules for OES officers, said the process may take at least one and half months as the proposal is pending before the Finance department for concurrence.

“After the cadre reorganisation proposal is approved, it will be placed before the Cabinet. After getting nod of the Cabinet, the cadre rules which we have already framed will be notified,” Mohapatra said.On the other hand, after the Government’s assurance, the association has withdrawn its decision to go on mass leave from November 26.

