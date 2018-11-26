Das demands hike in CSR fund of MCL

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Naba Kishore Das on Sunday demanded that the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) should be raised from two per cent to 20 per cent and employment be given to displaced people on a priority basis.

Addressing a media conference here, Das, who is also the convenor of Bisthapitha Sachetana Samiti, said a rally will be held here on Monday to make people aware of the rights of displaced persons and demand fulfilment of their demands. A memorandum will also be submitted to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard, he said.

He said keeping the demands of the displaced persons in view, the State Government should prepare a detail report and submit it to the Centre.