Demand high for ethnic products, rural crafts

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In absence of Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar in Baliyatra ground, Pallishree Mela, the handicraft pavilion set up by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) has been the most-visited destination this year.

Of the total 380 stalls set up in Pallishree Mela, individual traders from Odisha and 22 other States, assisted by Handlooms and Cottage industry, have come up with traditional handicrafts in 65 stalls while the rest have been provided to different self-help groups(SHGs).

“Almost all the stalls here are witnessing a heavy footfall as buyers are finding the rural crafts and ethnic products attractive at reasonable prices,” said ORMAS Deputy Director Bipin Bihari Rout.

Like previous years, woolen garments from Kashmir, bed-sheets and leather products from Rajasthan, footwear from Punjab, Dhokra casting and tribal jewelleries from Jharkhand are in demand and are selling like hot cakes.

Odisha traders dealing with traditional handloom products, terracotta, marble and jute products are also doing brisk business in the pavilion. There is a high demand for wooden works of Kalahandi and Bargarh, handloom sarees of Cuttack’s Maniabandh and Tussar fabrics of western Odisha in the Mela.

Besides, different organic food products, spices and pulses like Kalajira Rice from Koraput and turmeric from Kandhamal are also in demand. “To ease the business for both buyers and sellers, ATMs and coin vending machines have been installed at the Pallishree Mela,” Rout added.