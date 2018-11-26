Kharabela assault accused booked

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Rayagada SP Rahul PR on Sunday said a case has been registered under Sections 341, 323, 294, 325, 307, 506 and 34 of IPC against those accused of assaulting former MP and president of Utkal Bharat Kharabela Swain at roadside public meeting in Kashipur on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons here, the SP said two other persons involved in assaulting Swain will be nabbed soon. Asked whether any politician is involved in the incident, he said nothing cannot be ruled out.Rahul said the main accused in the incident Sumant Nayak has been taken into custody and the police will seek his remand for at least seven days. He said probe is on to ascertain whether any other case is pending against Nayak in any police station of Rayagada district.

On Swain’s allegation that he was not provided adequate security despite several requests, the SP said the incident has been taken seriously and a probe will be conducted by a senior police officer apart from the Crime Branch probe that was ordered by the State Government on Saturday.

Swain was abused and attacked by a youth at a roadside meeting at Kashipur. The incident took place when Swain, in a speech, was slamming Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party for alleged misrule for the last 18 years.