Home States Odisha

Kharabela assault accused booked

Addressing mediapersons here, the SP said two other persons involved in assaulting Swain will be nabbed soon.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Rayagada SP Rahul PR on Sunday said a case has been registered under Sections 341, 323, 294, 325, 307, 506 and 34 of IPC against those accused of assaulting former MP and president of Utkal Bharat Kharabela Swain at roadside public meeting in Kashipur on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons here, the SP said two other persons involved in assaulting Swain will be nabbed soon. Asked whether any politician is involved in the incident, he said nothing cannot be ruled out.Rahul said the main accused in the incident Sumant Nayak has been taken into custody and the police will seek his remand for at least seven days. He said probe is on to ascertain whether any other case is pending against Nayak in any police station of Rayagada district.

On Swain’s allegation that he was not provided adequate security despite several requests, the SP said the incident has been taken seriously and a probe will be conducted by a senior police officer apart from the Crime Branch probe that was ordered by the State Government on Saturday.

Swain was abused and attacked by a youth at a roadside meeting at Kashipur. The incident took place when Swain, in a speech, was slamming Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his party for alleged misrule for the last 18 years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp