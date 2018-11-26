Home States Odisha

Leopard cub rescued

Residents of Budhipada caught the cub from a paddy field close to Rebana Palaspal reserve forest under Daitary Brahmanipal range, he said.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A leopard cub was on Sunday rescued by locals from a forest near Budhipada village under Sukinda block of Jajpur district, forest officials said. Believed to be aged around a month, the cub has been identified as that of a leopard, Sukinda Forest Ranger Dileswar Behera said.

Residents of Budhipada caught the cub from a paddy field close to Rebana Palaspal reserve forest under Daitary Brahmanipal range, he said. Later, they handed it over to the local forest officials. The area falls under the Daitary Brahmanipal forest range. It is not known how the cub got separated from its mother.
“The cub is doing well and is in the custody of forest officials. It is being fed milk and will be sent to Nandankanan zoo,” Behera said. He added that the cub would be medically checked by a local veterinary surgeon. Leopards are protected under  schedule-I of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the forest officer informed.

