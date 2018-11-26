Home States Odisha

Mini marathon boost to Hockey WC

While Kailash Kumbhar won the marathon in the Men’s category, Rajkumari Ekka stood first in Women’s category.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM

People participating in the mini marathon at Sambalpur on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: AT least 6,500 people, including women from across the city, besides neighbouring areas participated in a mini marathon with the theme ‘Run for Hockey’, organised by Biju Yuva Vahini in association with the district administration here on Sunday to give a boost to the ensuing Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup to be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from November 28 to December 16.

The marathon started from Samaleswari Temple at around 7 am and passed through Kunjelpada, Mudipada, Church Chowk, Budharaja before culminating at PHED Ground at Ainthapali in the city after covering a distance of 5.6 km. The marathon was jointly flagged off by Sambalpur MP Nagendra Pradhan, Sambalpur MLA Raseswari Panigrahi, DIG of Police (Northern Range) Satyabrata Bhoi, Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma and SP Sanjeev Arora.

While Kailash Kumbhar won the marathon in the Men’s category, Rajkumari Ekka stood first in Women’s category. The winners were given a cash prize of `10,000 each. Besides, cash prizes of `7,000 and ` 5,000 were awarded to those who grabbed second and third positions respectively in both Men and Women categories. Collector Samarth Verma said the response of the people to the marathon was overwhelming. “The participation of huge number of people indicates that a large number will witness the Hockey World Cup,” he said.

The district administration has made arrangements for mass viewing of the opening ceremony of the grand sporting event on a large LED screen at PHED Ground on November 27 evening. The viewing of opening ceremony through projector or LCD will also be held at gram panchayat and ward level in the district for promotion of the Hockey World Cup.

Run for hockey in Puri

Puri: Hockey fever gripped the pilgrim city on Sunday as a mini marathon to promote Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup was flagged off by Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Maheswar Mohanty. Both male and female sportspersons participated in the run, which began from district indoor sports hostel. District sports officer Narayan Behera and secretary of  District Athletic Association Rabinarayan Pratihari besides Puri Collector Jyotiprakash Das and district officials were present. In the men’s category, Budrabis Nayak emerged winner while Bunit Pradhan and Krutibas Bhuyan bagged the first and second runners up titles. In women’s category, Sarmistha Biswal emerged winner while Swarnalata Das and Rinki Hati bagged the first and second runners up titles respectively. Winners were awarded cash prize of `2,000 each while a number of consolation cash prizes were given away to the participants.

