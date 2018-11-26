Home States Odisha

Private colleges flout norms with impunity

Several private residential colleges in Malkangiri continue to flout norms with impunity. A large number of such institutions have mushroomed in the town in the last few years.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:39 AM

By Deba Prasad Dash
MALKANGIRI: Several private residential colleges in Malkangiri continue to flout norms with impunity. A large number of such institutions have mushroomed in the town in the last few years.Alleging that such residential colleges have turned into money making institutions, the district committee of Concerned Citizens of Malkangiri (CCM) has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to initiate action against such colleges for blatant violation of Government rules.

The colleges are also charging exorbitant fees for admission even as the Government remains a mute spectator, it added. The committee said as such institutions continue to flout norms, their affiliation has not been withdrawn by the authorities concerned.

The colleges have neither the requisite number of regular faculty nor adequate infrastructure to obtain affiliation. The committee said it needs to be probed how the affiliations of such institutions were extended even as such glaring irregularities would have been noticed if proper physical verification was conducted by the authorities.

The CCM said a large number of private residential colleges hire faculty members either on daily basis, part time or contractual norms by violating the norms.The faculty members are also paid low salary. The committee said the college authorities also allegedly influence the external and internal examiners during practical examinations of Plus-Two Science so that their students get good grades.

A private institution, Ghadai Residential College, having strength of 428 students in Plus-Two Science and 135 students in Plus-Three Science stream has claimed that it has 11 regular and six contractual teachers.
Similarly, Satyanarayan Residential College authorities here said they have five regular teachers and two daily wage teachers for 140 students in Plus-Two Science stream.

On the other hand, Om Bhur Bhuva Swaha Plus-Two Residential College authorities said they have 16 teachers for 192 students in Plus-Two science stream. However, they did not comment on the nature of appointment of teachers.

Contacted, Bhubaneswar-based Higher Secondary Education Director Sundarlal Seal told ‘Express’ that inquiry would be conducted into alleged violation of Government guidelines by private residential colleges and action taken against those found guilty for not complying with the norms.

Regional Director of newly formed Jeypore Regional Directorate of Education (RDE) Trinath Prasad Rath said he will look into the matter once the files from the Berhampur Regional Directorate of Education are transferred to Jeypore RDE. He said if lapses are detected, they would be raised at the High Power Committee (HPC) meeting.Rath assured he will visit the private residential colleges in the town to probe the allegations.

