River bank comes alive with boat race in Kendrapara village

The bank of Chitrotola river near Sasanipada village in Kendrapara district came alive with traditional boat race on Sunday morning.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers participating in the traditional boat race in Chitrotola river near Sasanipada on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The bank of Chitrotola river near Sasanipada village in Kendrapara district came alive with traditional boat race on Sunday morning.

Every year, scores of villagers get together and participate in boat race along the river. The five-km boat race is the highlight of the three-day Chitrotola Balijatra festival at Sasinipada.As many as 45 boats assembled in the river to join the race. “The boat race is undoubtedly the most exciting event of the year. The race was organised by the  District Fishermen’s Association in association with Balijatra Organising Committee,” said Surendranath Behera, president of Chitrotola Balijatra Committee.

The traditionally dressed rowers were cheered by an exuberant crowd. “The event draws a large number of locals and nearby villagers. Boat races have always been a part of the tradition of fishermen,” said Dilip Kumar Mohapatra, secretary of Chitrotola Balijatra Committee.

Each country boat was oared by two skilled fishermen. But the boat race, which is being held annually for decades, has lost some of its sheen as only a few youngsters are keen to participate in the event. “Nowadays, youths are not interested to eke out a living by fishing in the river and sea,” said Gayadhar Behera, a fisherman of Sasanipada. Ajaya Patra and Karunakar Behera stood first in the race and they got `5,000 each.

