Sambalpur apt for High Court bench: Nagendra

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Lok Sabha member Nagendra Pradhan on Sunday said Sambalpur is the right place for establishment of permanent bench of Orissa High Court.Addressing mediapersons here, the BJD MP said Sambalpur is the cultural and commercial hub of Western Odisha and the second capital of the State. Supporting the demand for establishment of High Court bench in the region, he said it is genuine and justified.

Replying to a query on why the State Government is not sending a comprehensive proposal on establishment of the High Court bench, he said the Government will take a decision on it. Pradhan said he has raised the issue of establishment of the High Court bench in Sambalpur with senior BJD leaders on several occasions.

The members of District Bar Association (DBA), Sambalpur have been on cease work over the demand of establishment of High Court bench in Western Odisha since September 5.The agitating lawyers have also paralysed functioning of all the State and Central Government offices over the demand since November 19. Pradhan said the headquarters of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) should be established in Western Odisha besides special session of the Assembly be held in Sambalpur. He has been speaking in favour of holding of special session of the Assembly here since the last two and a half years, the MP said.

Since this part of Odisha is a backward region, if the special session of the Assembly is held here, the region will be benefited. He said infrastructure would not be a problem for holding special session of Assembly in Sambalpur.

The MP condemned the recent attack on president of Utkal Bharat Kharabela Swain at Kashipur in Rayagada district and said it is not acceptable in democracy.