Setting up top-class sports infrastructure to attract the world

Of late Bhubaneswar has turned out to be a major sports destination on the world map, prompting the Odisha government to develop infrastructure across the state in a bid to produce champions. In order to promote speed climbing, which is going to be a discipline from 2020 Olympics, a Sports Climbing Complex at Kalinga Stadium at a cost of Rs 3.7 crore has been developed in accordance with the International Federation of Sports Climbing (IFSC) norms.

As Kalinga Stadium hosts hockey and athletics, plans are afoot for an international sports hostel and a multi-purpose indoor hall. The government also plans to develop Kalinga International Sports City in Bhubaneswar with satellite stadiums and world-class infrastructure in Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela. Sports Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said successful conduct of the Asian Athletic meet, Hockey World League Final and Indian Super League are a testimony to the capability of the state. “We plan to spend over `1000 crore in the next three years for development of sports infrastructure.

We are developing ‘Kalinga International Sports City’ in Bhubaneswar with satellite stadiums in Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela to create opportunity for international sports events.” To foster athletes, the state has entered into an agreement with Athletics Federation of India and International Association of Athletics Federations for a High-Performance Academy at Bhubaneswar. As many as 15 sports hostels are run by the government in 14 districts covering disciplines like athletics, archery, basketball, football, gymnastics, hockey, kabaddi, swimming, volleyball , wrestling and weightlifting.

As part of district level infrastructure augmentation, process has already been initiated for construction of swimming pools at district headquarters. While one such complex built at a cost of Rs7.35 crore is functional in Sambalpur, a sports complex is coming up over 28.81 acre at Burla, besides integrated sports complex at major divisional headquarters like Jeypore. As part of a special scheme launched in 2013-14, the government has developed one mini stadium in each block and urban local bodies at a cost of Rs77.4 crore.

Of an estimated Rs 25 lakh for each mini stadium, Rs 20 lakh came from the state government and Rs 5 lakh from MP/ MLA LAD funds The government has allocated Rs100 crore for Sports with Aim for International Acclaim (Swarna) for development and management of infrastructure at the grassroots level. Besides, Rs12 crore has been provided for improvement of facilities at Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack. A regional badminton academy is functioning in collaboration with Sports Authority on India. Pullela Gopichand is acting as a mentor and extending support in guiding the academy.

In a first in the country, Odisha has also initiated another scheme under which annual tribal sports meets would be organised. With an objective to identify hidden talents and provide them proper platform for participation in state and national level competitions, the scheme is focusing on induction and nurturing of promising tribal youths in different sports hostels in the state.

“The scheme will deliver far reaching positive results such as connecting tribal youths from left wing extremism areas and project them in the main stream of sports ecosystem besides popularising traditional games and culture of the tribes,” said Sports Director R Vineel Krishna. The scheme stresses on archery and athletics in individual events and includes hockey, kabaddi, kho kho, football and volleyball. The government has forged partnerships with leading industrial houses to establish high performance centres and allied support facilities.