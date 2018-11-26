Three killed in  road mishap

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: At least three persons, including a woman, died while five sustained critical injuries in a road mishap in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as 37-year-old Satyaban Behera of ward No. 3 within Rairangpur police limits, his aunt Shakuntala Behera, aged 55 of Khandamauda village under Bahdaguda area and the helper of the bus Kuna Barik, aged 35, a resident of Rairangpur area.

The five persons, who were injured in the mishap, were admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital at Baripada. The incident took place at Balia Chowk on NH-49 near Jharpokharia area at around 11.30 am. Police said Satyaban and his aunt Shakuntala were going to a relative’s house at Baripada on a bike when a passenger bus ran over the two-wheeler. Satyaban and Shakuntala died on the spot. The bodies were sent to PRM Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered under Jharpokharia police station. The passenger bus was on its way to Keonjhar from Baripada.