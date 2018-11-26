Home States Odisha

‘Undemocratic’ attack on Swain condemned

Swain was earlier attacked in Kendrapara district and the assault on him at Kashipur on Saturday is a reflection of the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the State, he said.

Published: 26th November 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that the attack on president of Utkal Bharat Kharavela Swain was undemocratic, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to refrain from encouraging such acts of intolerance of the ruling BJD towards opposition political parties.

Swain was earlier attacked in Kendrapara district and the assault on him at Kashipur on Saturday is a reflection of the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the State, he said.

Alleging that attempts are being made to threaten the Opposition by using members of Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV), the Union Minister said he has discussed the issue with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. He said Swain is a respected person and has every right to criticise Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the ruling BJD.

Condemning the attack on Swain, general secretary of the State BJP Bhrugu Buxipatra told mediapersons that youths who attacked the senior leader belonged BYV. Alleging that one of the youths who assaulted Swain was the driver of a senior BJD leader of Kashipur, he criticised the police for detaining and later, releasing him on pressure. He, however, said after the youths attacked Swain, their names have been struck off from the rolls of BYV.

Buxipatra said Swain was attacked twice earlier in Kendrapara and Balasore districts after which he had met the DGP to discuss the issue. But police failed to provide security to him, he said and added that the Crime Branch probe has been ordered by the Chief Minister only to protect the accused persons.

Opposition chief whip in the Assembly and senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati also condemned the attack on Swain and said it was highly undemocratic. “The ruling BJD is trying to suppress opposition voices by adopting violent means,” he said.

Former minister and BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma also condemned the attack. He, however, said the opposition political parties should not try to unnecessarily blame the BJD for the attack. “They should see the FIR filed by Swain on the incident,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp