‘Undemocratic’ attack on Swain condemned

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that the attack on president of Utkal Bharat Kharavela Swain was undemocratic, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to refrain from encouraging such acts of intolerance of the ruling BJD towards opposition political parties.

Swain was earlier attacked in Kendrapara district and the assault on him at Kashipur on Saturday is a reflection of the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the State, he said.

Alleging that attempts are being made to threaten the Opposition by using members of Biju Yuva Vahini (BYV), the Union Minister said he has discussed the issue with the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police. He said Swain is a respected person and has every right to criticise Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the ruling BJD.

Condemning the attack on Swain, general secretary of the State BJP Bhrugu Buxipatra told mediapersons that youths who attacked the senior leader belonged BYV. Alleging that one of the youths who assaulted Swain was the driver of a senior BJD leader of Kashipur, he criticised the police for detaining and later, releasing him on pressure. He, however, said after the youths attacked Swain, their names have been struck off from the rolls of BYV.

Buxipatra said Swain was attacked twice earlier in Kendrapara and Balasore districts after which he had met the DGP to discuss the issue. But police failed to provide security to him, he said and added that the Crime Branch probe has been ordered by the Chief Minister only to protect the accused persons.

Opposition chief whip in the Assembly and senior Congress leader Taraprasad Bahinipati also condemned the attack on Swain and said it was highly undemocratic. “The ruling BJD is trying to suppress opposition voices by adopting violent means,” he said.

Former minister and BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma also condemned the attack. He, however, said the opposition political parties should not try to unnecessarily blame the BJD for the attack. “They should see the FIR filed by Swain on the incident,” he said.