Well-defined tourism circuit need of the hour

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite having unmatched potential, tourist footfall in Odisha is not encouraging due to absence of a well-defined tourism circuit. In order to give a boost to Odisha as a 21-night destination, the travel trade has recommended to develop nine tourist circuits in the State.Chairman of Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) JK Mohanty said the need of the hour is to move the focus from Puri and Konark to more exotic places of Odisha.

“We have to offer high value at low priced packages to woo more tourists. We should also engage local community in rural areas to handle tourists and help them experience the activities so that it can generate employment and boost rural economy,” he said.The HRAO suggested the State Government to focus on research to appropriately promote tourist destinations, augment international air connectivity, prepare a tourism master plan for next five years, promote eco-tourism, cinema and medical tourism.

Claiming that States like Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat are well ahead of Odisha in bench marking on social media, the association members said Odisha should spend its publicity budget on social media platforms to promote its destinations.

The State needs to engage with branding experts, hire professional IT agencies, create comprehensive plan for branding and positioning, appoint a brand ambassador (popular film star) to promote Odisha as an attractive tourist destination. Odisha Tourism must make a vibrant Brand Odisha campaign video like countries like New Zealand, Thailand and Dubai, they suggested.

The hoteliers’ body demanded that the Government should act fast on allotment of land to investors to create roadside amenities for travellers and private sector to play a more proactive role. Pantha Nivas across the State should be privatised, the hoteliers said.

While State Tourism Development Authority needs to be formed to assist Tourism department, an international standard convention centre should be developed to attract international conferences and convention tourism to the State, they said.