4-member Health Dept team meets agitating VIMSAR docs

SAMBALPUR: A four-member team of the Health and Family Welfare Department on Monday began probe into the allegations made by the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of VIMSAR against Director of the institution Ashwini Pujahari.

The junior doctors had resorted to cease-work on November 17 over the demand of removal of Pujahari for his alleged involvement in a series of unlawful activities.They alleged that poor and helpless patients are being harassed and humiliated by Pujahari. Besides, unwarranted and unapproved experimental surgeries are being conducted on poor and destitute patients without their consent and clearance of ethical committee. The JDA members also complained that attempts to create unrest in the VIMSAR are being made by some self-proclaimed social workers with the support of Pujahari.

Their another allegation was that Pujahari was threatening the undergraduate and postgraduate students to implicate them in false cases and ruin their career besides misbehaving with girl students in the name of moral policing.

State Government had formed the four-member team on November 19 with Additional Secretaries of Health Department, BB Dash and Sarat Chandra Mishra; Director of Health Department, Hara Prasad Pattnaik and Joint Director of DMET, Umakanta Satpathy, as its members. The team was asked to complete probe and submit its report within 10 days.

The team members met Pujahari, JDA representatives, president of Odisha Medical Teachers’ Association Kailash Agrawal and representatives of Milita Nagarika Kriyanusthan Committee separately.Vice-president of JDA Himanshu Mishra said the team inquired about the allegations and the doctors submitted documentary evidence to substantiate their allegations. He further said they would continue their agitation till their demand is fulfilled. The agitation has badly affected health services in VIMSAR.