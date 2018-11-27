Airport Model Police Station inaugurated

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated the Airport Model Police Station here. The 24th police station of the Capital has been opened for tourists arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) to visit different places across the State. The Chief Minister also flagged off 12 PCR vans to augment the existing fleet of 33 vehicles in the City for increasing police mobility during Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup. Besides, 35 new four-wheelers and 70 motorcycles for 35 model police stations in the State were also flagged off on the occasion.

Naveen later inaugurated 34 model police stations from the State Secretariat via video conferencing. He interacted with people present at seven model police stations- Semiliguda in Koraput, Bada Bazar in Berhampur, Nalco in Angul, Puri Town, Sahadev Khunta in Balasore, Khetrajpur in Sambalpur and Plant Site in Rourkela. “The model stations will go a long way in making police not only smart but also people friendly,” the Chief Minister said.

Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma said the model stations will act as role models for other police stations in the State. The DGP also sought financial and material support from the Government to extend the concept to 537 territorial police stations in the State.

Odisha Police had decided to develop one police station in each district into a model police station for meeting the requirements of citizens. About 28 parameters have been fixed for the model police stations including enhancement of infrastructure, beautification of campuses, robust CCTV surveillance, provision of reception centres as well as Mahila and Sishu desks, setting up of conference hall and others.

Earlier, the SPs had been asked to choose one police station in their respective districts for developing it into a model police station.