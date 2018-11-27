Are Twin City cops ready?

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar is ready for its date with the biggest sports event in its history. To make it smooth and peaceful, Commissionerate Police will have its task cut out. But is it ready?

With the State Government permitting hotels and bars to serve liquor till 1.30 am in view of the inflow of tourists during the Men’s Hockey World Cup which commences from November 28, cops will be on their toes.

As it is, the regulation police patrol at nights leaves much scope for improvement in the State Capital. Anti-socials and hooligans, most of them in inebriated state, continue to roam the main thoroughfares till late hours without any hassles from the police.

On Sunday late night, three youths were thrashed by a group of miscreants near Esplanade mall when they were returning home after work. “I was going with my colleagues when some miscreants on at least three motorcycles hurled abuses at us. When we confronted them, they alighted from their motorcycles and roughed us up,” he added.

Such incidents are a regular affair while Commissionerate Police has been softer towards violators of drunk and rash driving and those who flout basic traffic rules in the City. Barring special occasions when police blockings are organised, patrolling has been lax in the last few months by most of the police stations.

With illegal firearm circulation on the rise, there have been several instances of firing in the City. A fast food stall owner was shot at by three miscreants on September 13 evening over a trivial issue. The permission given to hotels and bars to operate till late nights might aggravate the law and order situation and crimes like snatching and loot might witness a surge, feel denizens.

At a time when all eyes are set on Odisha, Commissionerate Police will have no room for complacency because even one incident of lawlessness will bring the State a bad name.While it is generally short-staffed, mobilisation of force from outside should give it a boost. For improved patrol, a dozen more PCR vans have been added to the existing fleet beginning Monday.

In the past, big events have been handled smoothly - the World Hockey League, Champions Trophy and Asian Athletic Championship being the examples. However, the scale of Hockey World Cup will necessitate much bigger commitment from the Twin City Police.

Traffic curbs for HWC

Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the City for Hockey Men’s World Cup. While traffic check points will be set up at Nicco Park and Shastri Nagar, the road from Behera Sahi towards Jaydev Vihar will be sealed from November 27 to December 16. All vehicular movement on Bidyut Marg will be diverted to Sachivalaya Marg via Patel Marg except Mo Buses and vehicles of players and officials. All emergency vehicles will also be allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar to Behera Sahi and vice-versa. Similarly, vehicular movement coming from Acharya Vihar to Jaydev Vihar will be diverted to NH-16. However, citizens having car passes, emergency vehicles, Mo Buses and buses of players and officials will be allowed to ply on the route.