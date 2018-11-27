Home States Odisha

Are Twin City cops ready?

Bhubaneswar is ready for its date with the biggest sports event in its history.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar is ready for its date with the biggest sports event in its history. To make it smooth and peaceful, Commissionerate Police will have its task cut out. But is it ready?
With the State Government permitting hotels and bars to serve liquor till 1.30 am in view of the inflow of tourists during the Men’s Hockey World Cup which commences from November 28, cops will be on their toes.

As it is, the regulation police patrol at nights leaves much scope for improvement in the State Capital. Anti-socials and hooligans, most of them in inebriated state, continue to roam the main thoroughfares till late hours without any hassles from the police.

On Sunday late night, three youths were thrashed by a group of miscreants near Esplanade mall when they were returning home after work. “I was going with my colleagues when some miscreants on at least three motorcycles hurled abuses at us. When we confronted them, they alighted from their motorcycles and roughed us up,” he added.

Such incidents are a regular affair while Commissionerate Police has been softer towards violators of drunk and rash driving and those who flout basic traffic rules in the City. Barring special occasions when police blockings are organised, patrolling has been lax in the last few months by most of the police stations.

With illegal firearm circulation on the rise, there have been several instances of firing in the City. A fast food stall owner was shot at by three miscreants on September 13 evening over a trivial issue. The permission given to hotels and bars to operate till late nights might aggravate the law and order situation and crimes like snatching and loot might witness a surge, feel denizens.

At a time when all eyes are set on Odisha, Commissionerate Police will have no room for complacency because even one incident of lawlessness will bring the State a bad name.While it is generally short-staffed, mobilisation of force from outside should give it a boost. For improved patrol, a dozen more PCR vans have been added to the existing fleet beginning Monday.

In the past, big events have been handled smoothly - the World Hockey League, Champions Trophy and Asian Athletic Championship being the examples. However, the scale of Hockey World Cup will necessitate much bigger commitment from the Twin City Police.

Traffic curbs for HWC

Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the City for Hockey Men’s World Cup.  While traffic check points will be set up at Nicco Park and Shastri Nagar, the road from Behera Sahi towards Jaydev Vihar will be sealed from November 27 to December 16. All vehicular movement on Bidyut Marg will be diverted to Sachivalaya Marg via Patel Marg except Mo Buses and vehicles of players and officials. All emergency vehicles will also be allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar to Behera Sahi and vice-versa. Similarly, vehicular movement coming from Acharya Vihar to Jaydev Vihar will be diverted to NH-16. However, citizens having car passes, emergency vehicles, Mo Buses and buses of players and officials will be allowed to ply on the route.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp