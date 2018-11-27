Bandh over district status total

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Life was hit in Padampur sub-division of the district on Monday due to the 12-hour-long bandh called by Milita Kriyanusthan Committee demanding district status for Padampur.

Offices, educational institutions, markets and business establishments were closed and vehicles remained off the road. Convener of the committee, Ajit Satpathy said the Padampur sub-division comprises of six blocks, six tehasils, 14 police stations and the sub-division fulfils all the criteria to become a district.He also said several villages of the sub-division are located around 160 km away from the district headquarter town, Bargarh.

Satpathy said the bandh evoked spontaneous response and people from all sections of the society extended support to the agitation. The committee would intensify the stir over the demand in the days to come, he added.Adequate security arrangement was made by the district administration to avoid any untoward incident.