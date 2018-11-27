BJP team to visit Titli-hit districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A seven-member fact finding team of BJP will visit the cyclone and flood affected areas of Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Tuesday to ascertain if relief has reached the people and measures taken by the Government for their rehabilitation.

The decision to send a team was taken after receiving a large number of complaints that there is utter mismanagement and irregularities in relief distribution, said State BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

Complaints received from the two districts said the administration is working in a most partisan manner and relief is being distributed on party lines. While favour is being shown to people owing allegiance to the BJD, adversaries of the ruling dispensation are given step-motherly treatment, he said.

The BJP team led by legislators Rabi Nayak and Pradip Purohit will visit villages affected by the recent cyclone Titli and subsequent floods and interact with villagers to get first hand information about the relief distribution and rehabilitation measures, Mohapatra said.

Apart from Mohapatra, the other members of the team include Lekhasri Samantsinghar, Bibhuti Jena, Thakur Ranjit Dash, and Saroj Sabat.