Coop society officials embezzle SHG funds

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women members of 15 self help groups (SHGs) of Japa panchayat staged demonstration outside Ersama police station on Monday, demanding arrest of president and secretary of Japa Primary Cooperative Society. They accused him of embezzling funds that they had deposited with the cooperative society.

The women alleged that president of Japa Primary Cooperative Society Subash Chandra Sahoo and its secretary Tritha Sampad Gochayat had assured to provide them loans for development of their SHGs. They assured them to open bank accounts in the name of the SHGs at the Erasama cooperative bank and issue loans. They asked the women to give them funds and necessary documents for the purpose.

Accordingly, seven months back the SHGs submitted a total of `3. 98 lakh and the necessary documents with the officials for opening of accounts in the cooperative bank. Although, the president and secretary took the funds, no accounts were opened or loans sanctioned. Later, when the women contacted the branch manager of the Erasama cooperative bank, they were told that no one approached him to open accounts in favour of the SHGs.

Harassed, the women staged demonstration in front of Japa Primary Cooperative Society four times in the past and asked Sahoo and Gochayat to return their money, but to no avail. They also held a meeting with the local Sarpanch but there was no response.

On Monday, the SHG members led by Sasmita Das, Minati Gayan, Ranjita Parmani, Urmila Moharana, Sarita Parida, Sabita Behera and Sasi Chakarbarty demonstrated in front of Ersama police station demanding arrest of the secretary and president of the cooperative society for fraud.

Sub-Inspector of Erasama police station, Anirudha Rout said an FIR has been registered against Sahoo and Gochayat and police are investigating the came.

A similar fraud had taken place in 2016 when secretary of Tiurna cooperative society in Naugoan block, Madhabanada Nayak, data entry operator Jayant Kumar Lenka and peon Sovani Mallick had embezelled funds of farmers. They were subsequently suspended.

