Home States Odisha

Coop society officials embezzle SHG funds

They accused him of embezzling funds that they had deposited with the cooperative society.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Women demonstrating outside the Erasama police station on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Women members of 15 self help groups (SHGs) of Japa panchayat staged demonstration outside Ersama police station on Monday, demanding arrest of president and secretary of Japa Primary Cooperative Society. They accused him of embezzling funds that they had deposited with the cooperative society.

The women alleged that president of Japa Primary Cooperative Society Subash Chandra Sahoo and its secretary Tritha Sampad Gochayat had assured to provide them loans for development of their SHGs. They assured them to open bank accounts in the name of the SHGs at the Erasama cooperative bank and issue loans. They asked the women to give them funds and necessary documents for the purpose.

Accordingly, seven months back the SHGs submitted a total of  `3. 98 lakh and the necessary documents with the officials for opening of accounts in the cooperative bank. Although, the president and secretary took the funds, no accounts were opened or loans sanctioned. Later, when the women contacted the branch manager of the Erasama cooperative bank, they were told that no one approached him to open accounts in favour of the SHGs.  

Harassed, the women staged demonstration in front of Japa Primary Cooperative Society  four times in the past and asked Sahoo and Gochayat to return their money, but to no avail. They also held a meeting with the local Sarpanch but there was no response.

On Monday, the SHG members led by Sasmita Das, Minati Gayan, Ranjita Parmani, Urmila Moharana, Sarita Parida, Sabita Behera and Sasi Chakarbarty demonstrated in front of Ersama police station demanding arrest of the secretary and president of the cooperative society for fraud.
Sub-Inspector of Erasama police station, Anirudha Rout said an FIR has been registered against Sahoo and Gochayat and police are investigating the came. 

A similar fraud had taken place in 2016 when secretary of Tiurna cooperative society in Naugoan block, Madhabanada Nayak, data entry operator Jayant Kumar Lenka and peon Sovani Mallick had embezelled funds of farmers. They were subsequently suspended. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp