Cop notice to KIIT students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has sent notices to five students of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) for indulging in a group clash on last Saturday.

A clash had broken out between two groups of students on Saturday after a 2nd year engineering student reportedly passed lewd remarks at a female law student.

“Two cases have been registered against engineering and law students. The CCTV footage is being examined to identify other students involved in the brawl and accordingly, notices will be sent to them,” a police official said. Meanwhile, KIIT authorities have vacated two hostels for avoiding any further untoward incident.

“The university has not been closed sine die and classes of various schools are functioning normally,” said KIIT director (PR) Shradhanjali Nayak.

Farmers stage demo

BERHAMPUR: Members of Rushikulya Ryot Mahasabha (RRM) have urged the Ganjam Collector for relaxation in the relief code to facilitate the worst-affected farmers of the district. Farmers led by RRM secretary Simanchal Nahak, Niranjan Pradhan, Srinibasa Swain staged demonstration at Chhatrapur on Monday and submitted a memorandum to the Collector.