Cycle share comes to city

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, which will kick off at Kalinga Stadium from November 28, the State Government on Monday launched ‘Mo Cycle-Public Bicycle Sharing’ service to encourage citizens and visitors to opt for smart, sustainable and safe mode of transport.

A bicycle rally was flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Airport Square to Kalinga Stadium as part of the launch of the affordable smart service in the City. Under this service, users/riders can pick a bicycle from any location and deposit it at any destination of their choice.

The service will be managed and coordinated by three vendors - Hero Hexi, Yaana and Yulu. The vendors will also ensure redistribution and availability of bicycles at locations depending on demand. Currently, as many as 1,400 bicycles are available for rent under the service and 600 more will be added to the fleet soon, informed officials of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL).

Besides, 100 bicycle stations have been set up and 22 Bus Queue Shelters have been integrated with the service for parking purpose. The officials said 300 more such stations will be set up to extend the service to all corners of the City.

The users will not be charged for the first 30 minutes. But after that, they will be charged `5 for every 30 minutes. The system will soon be linked with Odyssey Card to enable easy payment. Officials said the service will be available 24X7 and can be availed from the specially designed ‘Mo Cycle’ app. The users, after downloading the app, will be required to register with one of the three operators for a nominal monthly subscription. The riders can locate the nearest ‘Mo Cycle’ station and unlock the bike through a QR code scan. The rider, at the end of the ride, will be required to manually lock and park the bicycle at the station.

The unisex bicycles, available under the service, have special features like child-friendly adjustable seat, utility basket in the front and GPS for easy tracking. The GPS tracking mechanism will also make the bikes theft-proof.

Motorcycles on rent

Bhubaneswar: Close on the heels of ‘Mo Cycle’ service, residents of the Capital City will now be able to avail motorcycles on rent. Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Monday handed over the licence to YOR Smartride Private Limited for renting two-wheelers to residents in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State. A large number of tourists are expected to visit the Capital during the Hockey World Cup which will begin from November 28 at Kalinga Stadium. “Using this service, visitors can hire a motorcycle and explore the city on their own,” said RTO-II, Bhubaneswar SK Behera. He said any person having a valid driving licence can avail the service.