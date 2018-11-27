Home States Odisha

Cycle share comes to city

The service will be managed and coordinated by three vendors - Hero Hexi, Yaana and Yulu.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagging off ‘Mo Cycle’ rally at Airport Square

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, which will kick off at Kalinga Stadium from November 28, the State Government on Monday launched ‘Mo Cycle-Public Bicycle Sharing’ service to encourage citizens and visitors to opt for smart, sustainable and safe mode of transport.
A bicycle rally was flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik from Airport Square to Kalinga Stadium as part of the launch of the affordable smart service in the City. Under this service, users/riders can pick a bicycle from any location and deposit it at any destination of their choice.

The service will be managed and coordinated by three vendors - Hero Hexi, Yaana and Yulu. The vendors will also ensure redistribution and availability of bicycles at locations depending on demand. Currently, as many as 1,400 bicycles are available for rent under the service and 600 more will be added to the fleet soon, informed officials of Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL).

Besides, 100 bicycle stations have been set up and 22 Bus Queue Shelters have been integrated with the service for parking purpose. The officials said 300 more such stations will be set up to extend the service to all corners of the City.

The users will not be charged for the first 30 minutes. But after that, they will be charged `5 for every 30 minutes. The system will soon be linked with Odyssey Card to enable easy payment. Officials said the service will be available 24X7 and can be availed from the specially designed ‘Mo Cycle’ app. The users, after downloading the app, will be required to register with one of the three operators for a nominal monthly subscription. The riders can locate the nearest ‘Mo Cycle’ station and unlock the bike through a QR code scan. The rider, at the end of the ride, will be required to manually lock and park the bicycle at the station.

The unisex bicycles, available under the service, have special features like child-friendly adjustable seat, utility basket in the front and GPS for easy tracking. The GPS tracking mechanism will also make the bikes theft-proof.

Motorcycles on rent

Bhubaneswar: Close on the heels of ‘Mo Cycle’ service, residents of the Capital City will now be able to avail motorcycles on rent. Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Monday handed over the licence to YOR Smartride Private Limited for renting two-wheelers to residents in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State. A large number of tourists are expected to visit the Capital during the Hockey World Cup which will begin from November 28 at Kalinga Stadium. “Using this service, visitors can hire a motorcycle and explore the city on their own,” said RTO-II, Bhubaneswar SK Behera. He said any person having a valid driving licence can avail the service.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp