Disburse fresh loans to ryots, coop bodies told

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has directed cooperative credit structures to provide crops loans for Rabi season to the cyclone and drought affected farmers within 15 days of receiving their application.

“As credit is a critical input for cultivation of crops, the affected farmers should be provided with uninterrupted finance during the current Rabi season,” Principal Secretary, Cooperation Saurabh Garg wrote to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Managing Director of Odisha State Cooperative Bank.

Reiterating the packages announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to mitigate the sufferings of farmers who sustained crop loss of 33 per cent and above due to floods or inadequate rainfall during Kharif 2018, Garg directed the cooperative societies to take necessary measures to sensitise the farming community to go for massive cultivation of various crops during the rabi season to overcome losses incurred during the Kharif season.

“Since the crop loans financed during Kharif 2018 will be due for repayment on March 25, 2019, there should not be any difficulty in providing a fresh dose of finance to the affected farmers. The fresh loans should be provided to even new members of the primary agriculture cooperative societies (PACS) within a period of 15 days from the date of their application,” the letter said.

Availability of fresh crop loans during the Rabi season should be widely publicised so that the farming community does not have to knock the doors of money lenders for the purpose, Garg said.While directing the apex cooperative bank to organise joint liability groups by covering maximum number of share croppers/oral lessees to provide them credit during the Rabi season, he said district-wise target should be fixed and achievements against the same reviewed on weekly basis.

Meanwhile, the State Government has decided to convert the crop loans advanced during the Kharif season to medium term loans. Crop loans of farmers who had sustained crop loss of more than 33 per cent and less than 50 per cent will be be repayable in two years with a moratorium of one year. In cases where crop loss is more than 50 per cent, the repayment period should be five years with one year moratorium. The due date of Kharif short-term loans advanced in the affected areas will be extended from March 25, 2019 to September 30, 2019 to facilitate conversion of such loans into medium term loans.