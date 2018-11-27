Drive against criminals

By Express News Service

ANGUL: After two successful encounters in the last week, the district police has intensified its drive against notorious criminals to maintain law and order.A special squad comprising eight armed men led by a Sub-Inspector (SI) has been formed to work round the clock and attend emergency calls from the police stations in the district.

On November 19 night, Angul police along with the Special Squad had arrested notorious criminal Billu Khan at Derjange after an encounter.His three associates, however, managed to escape taking advantage of the darkness. They were planning to commit a loot when the police raided the area and nabbed them. Police also seized a pistol from his possession. Billu of Munda Bazaar near fertilizer plant was wanted in several crimes.

Three days after in a similar manner, Talcher police arrested an inter-district criminal Badal Rout after an encounter. Rout of Bhadrak had sustained bullet injury in his right thigh and was admitted to Talcher medical. A pistol and four rounds of bullets were seized from him. His two associates, however, managed to escape.

Angul SDPO Harihar Pani said, “Acting on a tip-off, police raided the area. But, the group members opened fire at police following which we retaliated. These criminals were involved in various crimes like loot, dacoity and snatching in Talcher and Angul. If required, we will not hesitate to launch further encounter to arrest the remaining criminals.”

Talcher SDPO Hemanta Kumar Panda also expressed similar views and said efforts are on to locate the remaining criminals who create havoc in Talcher-Angul industrial belt.