Ganjam gets two model police stations

As scheduled earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 35 model police stations in the State including two in the Ganjam district.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police should strive to gain the confidence of public by changing its attitude to being more friendly, said Berhampur MP Sidhant Mohapatra while inaugurating model police station at Bada bazaar in the city. As scheduled earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday inaugurated 35 model police stations in the State including two in the Ganjam district.

The Chief Minister first inaugurated the airport police station in Bhubaneswar and launched 35 model police stations through video conferencing at the State Secretariat. 

The model police stations were inaugurated keeping in view the increased flow of tourists to the State.
Subsequently, Sidhant unveiled the marble plaque of the model police station in the presence of legislators RC Choupatnaik, Pradeep Panigrahy, DIG (SR) Asish Singh, Collector Vijay Amrit Kulange, BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore, Berhampur Development Authority Chairman Subash Moharana, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra, ASPs Shantanu Dash and Pravat Chandra Routray.
Badabazar IIC Suresh Chandra Tripathy coordinated the programme.

A similar programme was also held at Aska police station, which too has been declared a model police station. While Aska IIC Santosh Jena coordinated the programme, Project Director of DRDA Sidhartha Sankar Swain, Aska MLA Debaraj Mohanty, MD of Aska Sugar Factory Laxmikanta Behera and block chairman Harekrushna Malik were present, among others.

Celebration at Paradip

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Paradip model police station through video conferencing on Monday. Under the model police station project, infrastructures including installation of CCTV will be upgraded at Paradip. Similarly, reception centres and women and children desks will be revamped. It will house an air-conditioned office, two cabins for Sub-Inspectors, a reception centre, conference hall, gymnasium for police personnel and other facilities.

Chairman of Paradip Port Rinkesh Roy attended the function as chief guest. Collector Yamini Sarangi, Deputy Inspector General of Indian Coast Guard Rajesh Makwana and SP Prakash R were present. Earlier, Paradip Port Trust (PPT) had installed CCTV cameras at 17 locations in the Port Town to check crime rate.

