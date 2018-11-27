Jumbo tramples man to death

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by an elephant on Monday morning. The deceased is Baburam Munda of Kadamdihi village under Bhuyana-Juanga-Pirha forest range of Keonjhar district.

He was inside a ‘mancha’ on a tree, guarding his agricultural land, when the elephant started hitting the tree with its trunk. When Munda fell down, the tusker trampled him to death. Hours later, his family members saw him lying dead in the field and informed forest officials.

As the village is located in a remote area, forest officials could not reach the spot till evening. Postmortem of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday morning.At least 53 elephants are moving in the forest range. Forest officials said family of the deceased will get compensation from the State Government.