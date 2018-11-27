Home States Odisha

Kolab repair triggers water crisis in Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Residents of Jeypore town had to face a harrowing time in getting drinking water on Monday. The Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) supplied water in the town for only 30 minutes due to maintenance of Upper Kolab Hydel Project.

The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) generates power from the Upper Kolab Project. After power generation, Kolab water is diverted to Satiguda reservoir from where, PHED supplies it to the town. Sources said OHPC on Monday started annual maintenance of equipment in the Kolab project and the process will continue for next 12 days. As power generation in the turbine section has been stopped, water is not being diverted to Satuguda. Prior to this, water was supplied for six hours daily.

PHED supplies water to 10,000 households and 200 stand posts in the town. Hundreds of people were seen standing before stand posts to collect water.Sources said OHPC had sought permission from Upper Kolab Project Authority for maintenance of the power generation units and dam from November 26 for 12 days. However, due to lack of coordination between the local PHED officials and the OHPC on the matter, the latter could not store adequate water in Satiguda reservoir for catering to the needs of public.

The sources added that as there is no water in the reservoir, the supply may be limited to 30 to 60 minutes in both domestic and public pipelines till maintenance work is over. What is worrying is that water bodies in the town have also dried up.

Aggrieved locals have demanded the district administration to supply water from other sources. Contacted, Executive Engineer of Upper Kolab Project (Works Department), PG Bhatra said maintenance works will be completed within a few days.

DRY DAM
Hundreds of people were seen standing next to stand posts to collect water on Monday
No alternative arrangement has been made to supply water to domestic and public connections

