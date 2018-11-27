Home States Odisha

Nalco Bhubaneswar School Hockey to be State event

The Nalco Bhubaneswar School Hockey Tournament organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) will be turned into a state-level tournament from next year.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Nalco Bhubaneswar School Hockey Tournament organised by The New Indian Express (TNIE) will be turned into a state-level tournament from next year.Buoyed by the success and grand response to the first ever inter-school hockey tournament in the Capital city, the Central PSU has expressed willingness to join hands with TNIE and make the event a State-level competition from next year.

The objective is to provide a platform for school hockey teams in the districts to showcase their talents and also further promote the game at the hinterlands. The features of the competition will be decided at a later stage. The move has generated great excitement among hockey circles. “This will give a huge boost to hockey at the grassroots. The state-level inter-school hockey will not only develop interest in the game among youngsters but also will help discover talents which might have laid hidden for want of exposure”, secretary of Hockey Gangpur Odisha, Debasish Gouda said.

Olympian Lazarus Barla welcomed the possibility of the state-level competition from next year. “This kind of initiative was a much-needed one. The patronage of leading corporate Nalco and The New Indian Express will help expand the game to the non-playing districts and encourage the young ones to take up the sport. It will also give a tremendous boost to the efforts of developing hockey culture in the state”, he said.

The 1st Nalco Bhubaneswar School Hockey Tournament, featuring four teams from Twin City, was won by Giridhari Jew Vidyamandir of Cuttack on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp