Online sale of tickets for Puri temple darshan soon

PURI: With a large amount of gold being received as donation from devotees, the Sri Jagannath Temple Managing Committee has decided to place the yellow metal under gold monetisation scheme. The decision was taken at a meeting of the temple managing body here on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting Chief Administrator of SJTA, PK Mahapatra said a major portion of the gold stock received from devotees would be placed under gold monetisation scheme so that temple can get 2.5 pc interest with an option to draw it whenever required. The Union Ministry of Economic Affairs has given clearance for the purpose, Mahapatra added.

The Chief Administrator also informed that instead of paramanik darshan, which has been stopped, a new ticket darshan would be introduced in the temple. While 60 pc tickets would be sold online, rest would be available to devotees at the temple counter, Mahapatra added. The devotees will be allowed darshan of the Lords after the completion of Abakasa, Ballava and Madhyanna Dhupa rituals.

An area of about five acres, which stands recorded in the name of Sri Jagannath Temple Managing body, would be restored in favour of Gobardhan mutt of the Sankaracharya. Special status would be accorded to the peetha, said Mahapatra, adding the administration had asked the mutt to furnish details of its other property.

Bauli mutt, where Guru Nanak Dev worshipped Lord Jagannath in in 16th century AD, would be transformed into a place of pilgrimage for Sikhs. A tripartite agreement between Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Bauli mutt and Siromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee-Amritsar, will be finalised retaining the SJTA ownership over Bauli mutt, Mahapatra added.

The temple body in the meeting empowered the chief administrator to conduct a probe into violations during Brahma bibhrata (fiasco during transfer of soul from the old deities to new bodies)

and take suitable legal action against them.

On the other hand, corporate houses like Jindal, Reliance, Vedanta, Nalco and Power Grid Corporation were approached to sponsor some mega schemes. Jindal group had agreed to spend over `7 crore to lay the ‘Parikrama’ and construct modern toilets around the temple and SJTA had asked Jindal industries to execute the work by themselves.

Reliance has been approached to sponsor mega parking project in Jagannath Ballav complex and development in Emar mutt complex, Mahapatra said.

The temple body proposal for a uniform of temple police has been approved by the State Government, Mahapatra informed the meeting.

