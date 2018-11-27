Petrol pump manager robbed of Rs 1.64 Lakh

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Two armed miscreants looted `1.64 lakh from the manager of a petrol pump at gun-point near Puran Uddapada of Cuttack-Paradip State Highway under Raghunathpur police limits on Monday. They have managed to flee from the spot with the booty.

According to police, the manager of Narayani petrol pump, Kailash Chandra Das left office to deposit `1.64 lakh cash in a local bank when the miscreants, who were also on a bike, stopped him. They assaulted him and opened two rounds of fire, while one bullet hit the petrol pump another hit his bike. Later, they snatched cash from him and fled.

Later, Das lodged an FIR at Raghunathpur police station following which a case has been. A man hunt has launched to nab the miscreants. Lack of police patrolling on Cuttack-Paradip State Highway is the main cause of rise in snatching cases and dacoities on the state highway.