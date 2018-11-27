Poacher arrested with leopard hide

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: A poacher was arrested with a leopard hide by forest officers of Athagarh forest division on Monday. The poacher is Ichhananda Jani, aged 30, of Patrabhaga village under Sagar gram panchayat of Narsinghpur block.

Athagarh DFO, Sasmita Lenka said forest officials nabbed the poacher at Chhanchunia in Badamba-Narsinghpur border and he was carrying the hide of an adult leopard in a gunny bag. The hide bore a bullet injury mark. The forest officials arrested the accused and sent the hide to the Athagarh forest office.

Badamba Ranger Govinda Ratha said during interrogation, Ichhananda confessed that he along with two other poachers had shot the leopard dead a year back at Narsinghpur forest. Kingpin of the poaching racket is in Nayagarh and they had decided to sell the hide at `5 lakh.A fortnight back, another poacher Matia Swain was arrested from Chandragiri reserve forest.