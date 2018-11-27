‘Police high-handedness in Sabarimala continues’ 

Home States Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: ‘TB Mitra’, a mobile app to facilitate assistance to patients suffering from Tuberculosis was launched by the State Government on Monday. Besides, awareness and communication materials to make TB control programme a success in the State was also unveiled by Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena. 

The mobile app and communication materials have been developed by Resource Group for Education and Advocacy for Community Health (REACH). “Odisha is the first State in the country to launch the app. Apart from providing information on TB, the app will also make patients aware of the existing services and facilities provided by the Government for them,” Jena said. 

The app has been launched on a trial basis. The Health Minister said around 50,000 persons in the State are diagnosed with TB every year and 90 per cent of them avail free treatment in Government hospitals. He said efforts are on to identify TB patients at community level to ensure their proper treatment. 
REACH officials said the mobile app and communication materials will help make Odisha TB-free. The app will act as a platform to deal with grievances and establish a direct interface between patients and doctors. 

