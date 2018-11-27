Home States Odisha

Probe ordered into ‘assault’ on Dalit youth by SP

The SP had landed in trouble after working president of Congress Pradeep Majhi accused him of assaulting a Dalit youth, a cable TV operator, Babula Bhatra.

By Express News Service

NABARANGPUR: DGP RP Sharma on Monday directed DIG of South Western range Ashish Singh to probe into the alleged assault on a cable operator by Nabarangpur SP Vivekananda Sharma. The incident took place on November 23.

The SP had landed in trouble after working president of Congress Pradeep Majhi accused him of assaulting a Dalit youth, a cable TV operator, Babula Bhatra. Babula had gone to the SP’s house to instal a cable TV connection. The SP allegedly assaulted Babula for not paying respect to him with folded hands. Majhi also presented an audio tape in which IIC of Papadahandi police station Tarique Ahmed was heard asking Babula not to disclose the incident to anyone.

The Congress leader said the SP should apologise to the victim and sought action against the cop and his subordinates involved in the incident. Majhi has threatened that his party would call for a bandh in the district if the police administration does not take action against the SP by December 4.He criticised the local ruling party minister, MLAs and MP for remaining mum on the issue. The SP has, however, refuted the allegations.

