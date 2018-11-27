Protest to protect interests of displaced persons

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bisthapit Sachetan Samiti (BSS) on Monday threatened to organise peaceful demonstrations and fast from January 19 in front of the headquarters of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and local coal mines if the authorities failed to create gainful employment opportunities for displaced persons within two months.

In a memorandum submitted to Union Coal Minister Piyush Goyal, copies of which were submitted to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the MCL, the BSS alleged that affected people of coal bearing areas of the State have been denied employment in the mines since long. Though agitations have been staged by displaced people for their rights, the authorities have failed to meet the assurances given at the time of land acquisition, it said.

Convenor of BSS and working president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Naba Kishore Das said anti-social activities are increasing in the area because of large-scale unemployment of local youths. On the day, the BSS staged demonstration here demanding fulfilment of the demands of displaced persons.

Das alleged that due to the existing policy of the Centre for supply of coal to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) on a priority basis, industries having own captive power plants (CPPs) get less coal which affects production. He requested the Union Minister to modify the existing coal distribution policy and give priority to local industries for supply of coal by MCL.  

The Congress legislator also demanded that the CSR fund of MCL should be increased to 20 per cent from the present two per cent to meet the demands of displaced persons and local people.

Among others, former minister Jagannath Patnaik, OPCC working president and legislator Chiranjib Biswal, Congress MLAs Jogesh Singh and Prafulla Majhi, State secretary of CPM Ali Kishore Patnaik and former CPI MLA Narayan Reddy were present.

