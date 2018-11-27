Home States Odisha

Puri temple set to introduce ticket 'darshan' system

A five-member committee will decide the price of the tickets, 60 per cent of which will be sold online, 35 per cent available at the counters and five per cent to be held by the administration.

Published: 27th November 2018 04:49 PM

Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

PURI: Devotees at Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri can now shell out some money to catch a closer glimpse of the deities, without having to push through the crowd.

A ticket system will be introduced for people, who wish to get a 'darshan' (view) of the Trinity after crossing the inner barricade, next to the doorstep of the sanctum sanctorum, a senior member of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said.

The free 'darshan' system, however, will remain unaffected, he clarified.

"The managing committee of the 12th century shrine, under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, has decided to start the ticketing system for 'darshan', at least four times a day, from 'Bhitar Katha'," SJTA Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra told reporters on Monday.

A five-member committee will decide the price of the tickets, 60 per cent of which will be sold online, 35 per cent available at the counters and five per cent to be held by the administration, he said.

Earlier, the SJTA had introduced a queue system at the temple, for disciplined 'darshan'.

Talking about temple donations, the chief administrator said the gold received from the devotees will be deposited in banks under a central government scheme.

The temple will get an interest of 2.5 per cent under the scheme, he added.

