State working towards tribal development

Published: 27th November 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2018 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Development of tribals has been possible under the regime of Naveen Patnaik due to implementation of various welfare measures, which was ignore by the previous governments, said SC and ST Development Minister Ramesh Majhi.

Speaking at the Adivasi Mahasamavesh, organised by Raisingh Bidima, on Sunday, SC and ST Development Minister Ramesh Majhi said the BJD Supremo is taking special measures for education of tribals by constructing residential schools and hostels.

As on today, 57,000ST students are persuing education free of cost in Rayagada, he added. Coming down heavily on the BJP-led Central Government, other speakers at the event alleged that due to curtailing of Central funds meant for tribals, many schemes are not being implemented and State Government is forced to use its own funds for their development.

Thousands of tribals from different parts of the district participated. Among others, MP N Bhaskar Rao, Koraput MP Jhinna Hikaka, Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango, Bissamcuttack MLA Jagannath Saraka and SDC chairman Jagannath Nudruka were present.

