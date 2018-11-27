Home States Odisha

Utkal university turns 75 today

A peace march involving students, staff and faculty members residing on the campus will be organised on Tuesday.

BHUBANESWAR: Utkal University will turn 75 on Tuesday. As part of its Platinum Jubilee celebration, students, faculty members and staff of the university participated in a mini-marathon ‘Gatisheel Utkal’ on Monday morning. Later on the day, a national-level seminar titled ‘Connecting the margins’ was held on the campus.

“Experts spoke about how a university appears when viewed from the perspective of the marginalised sections. The term marginalised is inclusive of women, dalits, minority communities and persons living with disabilities. We also discussed the ways for making the necessary corrections,” said Vice Chancellor SM Patnaik.

A peace march involving students, staff and faculty members residing on the campus will be organised on Tuesday. An exhibition showcasing the best practices of faculty members and research scholars will be put up at the library and PG Council Hall. The Vice Chancellor will also launch a website dedicated to the University’s alumni.

To mark the university’s 75 years of excellence, a postal stamp will be released in presence of Secretary, Department of Posts Anantanarayan Nanda. Distinguished academician Prof Ravindra Kumar Jain, who is associated with Oxford University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and University of Malaya, would deliver the keynote address on the occasion. The event will also be graced by Governor and Chancellor Prof Ganeshi Lal.

“It is a moment for celebration, nostalgia and an opportunity to take a leap into future. I urge all stakeholders of the university to avail the opportunity provided by the State Government and the Centre in terms of RUSA II and World Bank assistance and march on the path of innovation, creativity and excellence,” Patnaik added.

On November 27, 1943, the State got its first university with the establishment of Utkal. The university started functioning with four colleges - one each in Parlakhemundi and Berhampur, the intermediate college at Ravenshaw Girls’ School and Ravenshaw College.  Professor P Parija was the first Vice Chancellor of Utkal University.

Varsity facts
Currently, the university has 27 departments for post graduate studies and research in various disciplines
It has 359 affiliated colleges
It has jurisdriction over nine districts and has been accredited with A+ by NAAC
The university has a new campus at Chandikhole and new centres of excellence

