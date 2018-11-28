Accused in garment shop firing nabbed

By Express News Service

RAYAGADA: Prabhat rana of Uttar Pradesh has been arrested by Todagada Police here for his alleged involvement in firing at a garment shop in Rayagada town. Rana hails from Ghaziabad and was arrested on Tuesday. Rayagada Police arrested him from Visakhapatnam while he was trying to escape to Ghaziabad. Informing this to mediapersons, Rayagada SP Rahul PR said Rana was in a relationship with sister of Mohit Ashrani, who owns the garment shop near Srigundhicha temple in the daily market of Rayagada town. He used to interact with her regularly on social media.

After marriage of the girl was fixed recently, she discontinued interacting with Rana which irked him. He visited the girl at Rayagada and proposed to her. She, however, turned down the offer and an agitated Rana fired two rounds of bullets at the shop of Ashrani on November 20 night.

Ashrini had shut his shop around 9.30 pm and left for his house. In the following morning, when he opened the shop, he found two bullet marks in the glass door of the shop. Police seized two 7.65 mm cartridges from inside the shop. The SP said another person had helped Rana in the incident and would be arrested soon.

A country made pistol and six rounds of live cartridges were seized from the accused. He was produced in a local court which remanded him in judicial custody after rejecting his bail plea. The incident had spread panic among businessmen in the locality.