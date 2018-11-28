Ayurveda university mooted

By Express News Service

PURI: The State is lagging behind others in Ayurveda education, research and health care. Establishing an Ayurveda University on Puri Gopabandhu Ayurveda Medical College campus can go a long way in reviving the ancient form of medicine, said Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Rajya Sabha member, here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Third National Ayurveda Congress, Patnaik said the ancient system of health care provides permanent cure without having any side effects. The State and the Centre should allocate more funds for development of this system, he added.

Former vice-chancellor of Rajasthan Ayurveda University Banwarilal Gour said development in Ayurveda system of treatment would help generate employment as people could earn by cultivating medicinal herbs in their farms. Inventing new herbal medicines, its marketing and spreading awareness would also help in generating self-employment for scores of educated unemployed, he added.

Vaidya Debendra Triguna, national president of Ayurveda Congress, urged the Government to declare Gopabandhu Ayurveda Medical College as ‘centre of excellence’ and transform it into a university. Triguna said there are only four Ayurveda universities, one each in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Raipur.Among others, medicos like national secretary D N Upadhyay, State unit president Ballav Kumar Jaisingh and general secretary Narendra Prasad Hota, participated.