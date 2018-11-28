Home States Odisha

Ayurveda university mooted

 The State is lagging behind others in Ayurveda education, research and health care.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI:  The State is lagging behind others in Ayurveda education, research and health care. Establishing an Ayurveda University on Puri Gopabandhu Ayurveda Medical College campus can go a long way in reviving the ancient form of medicine, said Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Rajya Sabha member, here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Third National Ayurveda Congress, Patnaik said the ancient system of health care provides permanent cure without having any side effects. The State and the Centre should allocate more funds for development of this system, he added.

Former vice-chancellor of Rajasthan Ayurveda University Banwarilal Gour said development in Ayurveda system of treatment would help generate employment as people could earn by cultivating medicinal herbs in their farms. Inventing new herbal medicines, its marketing and spreading awareness would also help in generating self-employment for scores of educated unemployed, he added.

Vaidya Debendra Triguna, national president of Ayurveda Congress, urged the Government to declare Gopabandhu Ayurveda Medical College as ‘centre of excellence’ and transform it into a university. Triguna said there are only four Ayurveda universities, one each in Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Raipur.Among others, medicos like national secretary D N Upadhyay, State unit president Ballav Kumar Jaisingh and general secretary Narendra Prasad Hota, participated.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp