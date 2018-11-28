Home States Odisha

Balasore’s Dagara beach lies neglected

  Dagara is one of the pristine beaches of Balasore district.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By  Sukanta Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Dagara is one of the pristine beaches of Balasore district. Its vast expanse of sand, red crabs, long casuarina forest and sunrise and sunset view make it an enviable destination for nature lovers. But, it has failed to get  Government patronage like Chandipur and Talsari beaches of the district.
Located in Baliapal block, Dagara beach is around 13 km from the block headquarters and spreads from Kankadapal, the Kirtania mouthfall, to Udaypur-Talsari. 

Given the potential of the place, Rabindra Jena, MP, had made efforts to set up a Tourist Corridor and Panthanivas at Dagara. During the foundation day laying ceremony in January 2016, Tourism Minister Ashok Kumar Panda had assured that funds would not be a problem for the project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the Tourist Corridor and a Panthanivas at an estimated cost of `1.66 crore. Even its information board lies in ruins. It seems the project has been forgotten.  

Locals pointed out that let alone development, there is no proper road to the beach. The 13 km road from block headquarters to the beach is in a bad shape. The condition of the stretch from Kalipada Bazaar to the beach is dreadful. Frequent road blocks, demonstrations and bandhs to draw the attention of Government too have failed. They are demanding proper road, repair of light near beach site, toilet and safe drinking water facilities for tourists.

The block administration had built a bungalow near it 18 years ago. The two-room bungalow has not been completed. It doesn’t have power connection or drinking water facility, said Gunakar Sahu, a resident.Dagara panchayat had set up some lighting systems and made drinking water provision at the beach five years ago, but those are not enough for tourists, locals lamented. Now, more casuarina forests are being created along the beach, he added.

As tourists from other States and even from abroad visit the beach, its development will improve the tourism potential of the place besides adding to the revenue of the Government.District Tourist Officer Shashank Sekhar Rath said during 2016, a watch tower was built at Udaypur-Talsari beach, lighting facilities were installed at Chandipur beach from the CM’s announced budget but some of the infrastructures were not developed at Dagara beach.The statutory clearance for conversion of forest land and also environment and Coastal Regulatory Zone have not been obtained for the projects, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp