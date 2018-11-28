Balasore’s Dagara beach lies neglected

Sukanta Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: Dagara is one of the pristine beaches of Balasore district. Its vast expanse of sand, red crabs, long casuarina forest and sunrise and sunset view make it an enviable destination for nature lovers. But, it has failed to get Government patronage like Chandipur and Talsari beaches of the district.

Located in Baliapal block, Dagara beach is around 13 km from the block headquarters and spreads from Kankadapal, the Kirtania mouthfall, to Udaypur-Talsari.

Given the potential of the place, Rabindra Jena, MP, had made efforts to set up a Tourist Corridor and Panthanivas at Dagara. During the foundation day laying ceremony in January 2016, Tourism Minister Ashok Kumar Panda had assured that funds would not be a problem for the project.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation stone for the Tourist Corridor and a Panthanivas at an estimated cost of `1.66 crore. Even its information board lies in ruins. It seems the project has been forgotten.

Locals pointed out that let alone development, there is no proper road to the beach. The 13 km road from block headquarters to the beach is in a bad shape. The condition of the stretch from Kalipada Bazaar to the beach is dreadful. Frequent road blocks, demonstrations and bandhs to draw the attention of Government too have failed. They are demanding proper road, repair of light near beach site, toilet and safe drinking water facilities for tourists.

The block administration had built a bungalow near it 18 years ago. The two-room bungalow has not been completed. It doesn’t have power connection or drinking water facility, said Gunakar Sahu, a resident.Dagara panchayat had set up some lighting systems and made drinking water provision at the beach five years ago, but those are not enough for tourists, locals lamented. Now, more casuarina forests are being created along the beach, he added.

As tourists from other States and even from abroad visit the beach, its development will improve the tourism potential of the place besides adding to the revenue of the Government.District Tourist Officer Shashank Sekhar Rath said during 2016, a watch tower was built at Udaypur-Talsari beach, lighting facilities were installed at Chandipur beach from the CM’s announced budget but some of the infrastructures were not developed at Dagara beach.The statutory clearance for conversion of forest land and also environment and Coastal Regulatory Zone have not been obtained for the projects, he said.