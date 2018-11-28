BJD and BJP are anti-dalit: Niranjan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Playing up the dalit card with an eye on 2019 elections, the State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJD and BJP accusing both of being anti-dalit.

Addressing a congregation of dalits organised by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Patnaik alleged that fundamental rights of dalits are not protected under the BJP rule at the Centre and BJD regime in Odisha. During the last 19 years of BJD rule in the State, the social and financial conditions of dalits have worsened.

“Minus dalits, there can be no development of Odisha. The section needs social and financial development. The Congress has and will always keep fighting for the rights of dalits,” he stated.

Criticising the BJP-led Government at the Centre for its anti-dalit attitude, Patnaik said schemes should be prepared and implemented for dalits with sincerity as reservation alone cannot benefit them.

Attending the congregation, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani criticised the State Government for its inaction in the gang-rape of a minor girl at Kunduli in Koraput district. He also raised the chit fund scam and charged the Government of taking no steps to return the hard earned money of small depositors.

“It is surprising that the BJD is not raising its voice against BJP Government over the Rafale scam. Both BJP and BJD are two sides of the same coin,” Mewani said.The meeting was chaired by chairperson of State Congress SC Cell Bibhu Prasad Tarai. Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, former OPCC presidents Jaydev Jena and Prasad Harichandan and senior leaders were present.