Home States Odisha

BJD and BJP are anti-dalit: Niranjan

Attending the congregation, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani criticised the State Government for its inaction in the gang-rape of a minor girl at Kunduli in Koraput district.

Published: 28th November 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Playing up the dalit card with an eye on 2019 elections, the State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJD and BJP accusing both of being anti-dalit.
Addressing a congregation of dalits organised by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), Patnaik alleged that fundamental rights of dalits are not protected under the BJP rule at the Centre and BJD regime in Odisha. During the last 19 years of BJD rule in the State, the social and financial conditions of dalits have worsened.

“Minus dalits, there can be no development of Odisha. The section needs social and financial development. The Congress has and will always keep fighting for the rights of dalits,” he stated.
Criticising the BJP-led Government at the Centre for its anti-dalit attitude, Patnaik said schemes should be prepared and implemented for dalits with sincerity as reservation alone cannot benefit them. 

Attending the congregation, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani criticised the State Government for its inaction in the gang-rape of a minor girl at Kunduli in Koraput district. He also raised the chit fund scam and charged the Government of taking no steps to return the hard earned money of small depositors.

“It is surprising that the BJD is not raising its voice against BJP Government over the Rafale scam. Both BJP and BJD are two sides of the same coin,” Mewani said.The meeting was chaired by chairperson of State Congress SC Cell Bibhu Prasad Tarai. Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra, former OPCC presidents Jaydev Jena and Prasad Harichandan and senior leaders were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp